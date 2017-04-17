Population Census 2nd phase to begin in 88 districts from April 25

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The second phase of the 6th Population Census would begin in 88 districts across the country from Tuesday, April 25.

During the second phase the headcount would be conducted in twenty one (21) census districts of Punjab, twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17) districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, official sources said.

In addition, the census would also be conducted in six (6) districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of Gilgit Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, the sources added.

As per the activity calendar, the census teams would start House Listing Operation, for the first block under Phase-II, on April 25, which would continue for three days up to April 27.

This activity would be followed by filling up of form-2 for next ten days, from April 28 to May 7, while the enumeration of homeless population would be made on May 8.

The house listing operation for the second block under 2nd phase of census would be conducted for three days from May 11 to May 13, followed by filling up form-2 for next ten days from May 14 to May 23 while the homeless would be counted on May 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first phase of the census was conducted in sixty three (63) districts all across the country from March 15 to April 13.

The first phase was conducted in sixteen (16) districts of Punjab province, Eight (8) districts of Sindh, fourteen (14) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifteen (15) districts of Balochistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five (5) districts of Gilgit Baltistan, officials sources said.

The services of 84,000 enumerators would be utilized in collecting the data from about 168,120 census blocks across the country.

The Bureau has reserved about ten percent staff and supervisors, hence bringing the total staff for census to over 118,000 persons.

In addition to enumerators, 200,000 army personnel have been engaged for the exercise, they said adding one army soldier would be attached with one enumerator throughout the exercise and they would be provided proper security cover up by the Army.

The Bureau has set March 18 as reference day and whosoever present in the country on the day would be included in the census.

“Who lived in a particular place from six months on the

reference day, would be registered from that place,” they added.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has also established a helpline to provide assistance and access to people to inform in case they were not counted in the census, the sources added.