Popular Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali dies from cancer at 29

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (APP):Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali, who starred in America’s “Top Chef” competition, died of cancer in New York City Friday after battling the disease for more than one year. She was 29.

Karachi-born Fatima moved to New York at age 18 to pursue a career in the restaurant industry. A highly skilled chef, she worked in some of New York’s top restaurants for a number of years.

She also had a vendor in Smorgasburg, an open-air food market in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City. It was called ‘VanPakistan’, which sold food based on the Pakistani cuisine.