Polo in Pink tournament commenced

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Sherwood and MMS won their respective opening matches of the Polo in Pink here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground

on Tuesday.

This is the first polo tournament of this polo season.

The first match of the day proved to be a very challenging contest and after a tough battle, Sherwood succeeded in defeating Total Nutrition by 4-3. Adnan Mian Shahzad Aziz scored a brace while Adnan Jalil Azam and Farasat Ali Chatha contributed one goal apiece.

The second match was contested in three teams which included MMS, Barry’s and Sakuf under American system. In this two-chukker contest, MMS defeated both of their opponents and qualified for the next round. First MMS routed Sakuf by 3-1 with Haris Haroon scoring two and Faisal Khan one and then they outpaced Barry’s, who earlier beat Sakuf 3-2, by a good margin of 4-2.

Today (Wednesday), three matches will be contested as the first match will be played between New and Jalpana at 1:30 pm, the second between Qatalpur and Black Horse Paint at 2:30 pm and third between Guard Group

and Diamond Paints at 3:30 pm.