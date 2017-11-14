Polo in Pink: Day one matches washed out

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):The first day matches of the day ‘Polo in Pink 2017’ tournament were washed out here on Tuesday at Lahore Polo club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, these matches will now be decided later on.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) weather permitting, Remington Polo will take on Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints at 2pm while Edezell and Guard will vie against each other in the second encounter of the day to be played at 3pm.

“I hope with this rain, the weather will be better which will make the matches more entertaining and exciting. Not only the polo ponies perform better in pleasant weather, but it is also enjoyed by polo lovers,” he added.