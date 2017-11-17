Polo in Pink 2017: Day 5

LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP):Remington Polo toppled Edezell 8-4 to qualify for the main final while Guard Group defeated Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints 6-5½ to move into the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

Agha Musa Ali Khan and Bilal Haye were the joint heroes for Remington Polo as both hammered four goals each in their team’s triumph. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored a brace while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Atif Yar Tiwana hit one goal apiece.

Taimur Mawaz Khan excelled in Guard Group 6-5½ victory over Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints. Taimur Mawaz pumped in fabulous four goals while M Samir Malik scored a brace while from the losing side, which had one and half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan struck all the four goals but despite having one and half goal advantage, he couldn’t help his team register victory.

Three remaining matches, which were rained out earlier, were decided on penalty shootouts. Terra Energy emerged as winners after defeating both of their opponents while in the second match, Newage edged past Rijas on penalty shootouts to advance to next round.

Today (Saturday), the winning teams will vie against each other at 3:00 pm for the main final while losing sides will play against each other to book berth in the subsidiary final at 1:30 pm.