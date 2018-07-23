Polls on July 25 to be turning point in national history

KARACHI, Jul 23 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Monday said that general election scheduled on July 25 would be a turning point in the history of the country.

Talking to a delegation of local industrialists, headed by Mirza Ishtiaq Beg, he said people of the country who are much more politically conscious of their rights then ever before will vote to power, in a most peaceful manner, the candidates of their choice only.

“Which ever party comes to power and forms its government through peaceful and impartial polls on July 25 must be supported by all in the larger interest of the country and nation,” said the Sindh Governor.

The group, that called on him at the Governor House, also included Yasin Azad, Fahim Salman, Dr. Azam Virk, Zahid Iqbal, Shaikh Noman Salim, Ansar Javed, Zahid Omer, Asif Nisar, Faisal Hussain and Saleem Quraishi.

Claiming that the measures adopted by the previous government led

to restoration of law and order besides end to energy crisis, Governor

said the newly elected government would need to focus on national

development, with specific reference to infrastructure.

The delegation during the meeting discussed in detail matters

related to reactivation of industrial activity in the country,

restoration of peace, elimination of energy crisis, achievements of

objective related to tax amnesty to the industrial sector and

contribution of business community in the economic stability of the

country.

The Sindh Governor said during the polling campaigns for election

2013, the top most challenges included energy crisis and law and

order, while during recent polls these issues are no more the critical

challenges as have been largely addressed during past five years.

Mirza Ishtiaq Baig on the occasion thanked the Sindh Governor for

his contribution in getting solved many of the problems faced by local

industrialits and hoped that he would play a role in getting extended

tax immunity granted to the industries by August 2018.