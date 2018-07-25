Polling peacefully continues uninterrupted in KP as six hours completed

PESHAWAR, Jul 25 (APP):Polling process is peacefully continued uninterrupted across the Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) including recently merged tribal districts as in the first six hours of polling no major untoward incident occurred except Swabi.

People turned out increasing with each passing hour of the polling as voters in large numbers are arriving for polling their votes after Zohar prayers.

In the first two hours of start of polling, the voters’ turnout was comparatively low in cities than rural areas.

However, significant increase in voters turnout was witnessed in cities as well as rural areas after Zuhar prayers in all polling stations flooded with voters.

Polling is also peacefully continued in all seven tribal districts recently merged in KP including Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, North Waizristan, South Waziristan, Orakzai and Kurram where voters in large number

are exercising their right of franchise in a safe and secure environment.

The polling process will continue till 6pm without break and voters inside polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes. Counting of ballot papers will begin soon after completion of voting process in the

province in presence of political agents of the candidates.