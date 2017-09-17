Polling in NA-120 begins

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): The polling of by-election
in NA-120 started at 8:00 am here on Sunday.
A total of 42 candidates including 32 independent
and 12 from different political parties are contesting
in NA-120 by-election.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) fielded Begum
Kulsoom Nawaz, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid,
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)
Ziauddin Ansaari, and Milli Muslim League (MML) Muhammad Yaqoob
Sheikh.
There are a total of 321,786 registered voters in the
constituency with 179,642 male and 142,144 female, for which
the ECP has set up 220 polling stations including 103 for male,
98 for female and 19 combined, where a total of 573 polling
booths (312 for male and 261 for female) have been set up.
