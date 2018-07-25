Polling begins for general election 2018

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):The polling for general election 2018 started on Wednesday throughout the country to elect candidates for National and provincial assemblies.

The polling which was started at 8:00am will continue without any break till 6:pm. The

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

Total 105,955,409 registered voters will cast their vote that included 59,224,263 male and

46,731,146 female voters.

The ECP has established total 85,058 polling stations and 244,687 polling booths throughout the country. A total of 819,119 polling staff have been deputed.

Total 11,673 candidates are contesting elections out of which 3,428 are for National

Assembly while 8,245 are for provincial assemblies. For National Assembly 1,805

candidates are contesting election from different political parties while 1,623 are independent candidates.

Similarly, for provincial assemblies, as many as 3,856 candidates are contesting from political parties while 4,389 independent candidates are also contesting. For reserved seats 44 candidates are contesting election for National Assembly while 113 for provincial assemblies for Non-Muslim reserved seats.

As many as 172 candidates for National Assembly and 386 candidates for provincial assembly will contest for provincial assemblies on seats reserved for Women.