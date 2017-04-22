Politics of maligning, pressurizing national institutions be abandoned:Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb said on

Saturday that politics of maligning and pressurizing the national

institutions must be abandoned now.

She was talking to the media after attending annual sports

gala of a school in Rawalpindi. Condemning the statement of PPP

leader Aitzaz Ahsan against the defence institutions defending

geographical frontiers of Pakistan, she said that the Armed Forces,

constitutional institutions and law enforcement agencies were pride

of the nation therefore such irresponsible utterances should be

avoided in future.

The minister remarked that the replies to the questions of JIT

have to be given by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but one failed

to understand why Imran felt so perturbed about it. She said that

in the next elections the people of Pakistan would totally reject

the elements which were trying to disrupt the development agenda of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum said that the opposition parties were weary of the

popularity of Nawaz Sharif because they knew that if the mega

development projects launched by the present government were

completed they would be wiped out of the political arena as their

hands were empty as far as development initiatives and service to

the nation were concerned.

She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had created a new

history by presenting three generations of his family for

accountability and answering questions about businesses

established by the family including his deceased father and

children.

To a question,she said that the Sharif family had

provided record of the businesses of Mian Sharif dating back to 45

to 50 years and if there was any gap in information, the JIT would

be provided those details.

Rejecting the assumption that the court had rejected letter of

Qatari prince, she said that it was a verified document and the JIT

would be satisfied about its authenticity.

She reminded that when Imran made hue and cry of rigging after 2013

Elections, the Prime Minister wrote a letter to the Supreme Court

for formation of a commission to investigate the issue. She said

that during sit-in and protest rallies, Imran Khan ridiculed the

national and constitutional institutions and abused his political

opponents including the Prime Minister. When the judicial commission

on alleged rigging announced its findings Imran Khan started

ridiculing the national instituions.

She said that Imran Khan used Panama leaks as political

crutches and started targeting the Sharif family. She said that

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif proposed formation of a JIT on the

Panama issue and then he wrote a letter to the Supreme Court for

formation of a commission. Now after one year and 17 days, the JIT

is being constituted which was endorsement of the PM’s stance.

She said that answers to all questions related to Panama

case would be provided in the JIT. She said that the JIT had not

been constituted on the basis of the prayers of the petitioners in

the Panama case ,as all their prayers had been rejected by the

court as they were supported by useless documents

downloaded from the internet. She made it clear that the Prime

Minister was given the mandate by the people of Pakistan and he was

answerable to them and would not resign on the demand of anyone.

Criticising the PPP ledership,she said that after

committing record corruption in their tenure, they still had the

audacity to agitate on the issue of corruption which was not only

strange but also a sign of the doomsday.

Marriyum rubbished the claims of Asif Zardar in a speech at

Jhang yesterday that Prime Minister had failed to overcome the

energy crisis in the country saying that during the last four years

record number of power projects had been launched and by next year

the problem of load-shedding would be overcome. She reminded that

when PML-N came to power in 2013, the country was facing the threat

of default due to the PPP misrule but the present governemnt under

the leadership of Nawaz Sharif stabilized the sick economy, revived

industrial sector and launched historic health and educational

reforms programmes. If the PPP could clean Karachi city, ,it would

be quite an achievement,she added.

The minister said that Imran Khan in 2013 introduced the

culture of abusing the political opponents and ridiculing the

national instituions. The minister said that recently the Election

Commission in its verdict wrote that Imran Khan was an un-civilised

person and his party was trying to undermine the national

institutions.

The minister said that media should highlight development

projects launched by the present government to bring quantum change

in the lives of the common people.

She said almost all political parties have governments in the

provinces, so instead of indulging in leg pulling of the federal

government they should strive to come up to the expectations of

their voters.

Earlier speaking as chief guest at the sports event of a

private school in Rawalpindi,she said that physical activities were

vital for improvement of mental capabilities of the students. She

said that PML-N government had taken several steps to promote

sports activities in the country and attract youth towards positive

activities. She said that the Punjab government under leadership of

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had built many new sports grounds in

the city to provide healthy entertainment to the youth.

The minister said that promotion of national culture and heritage

was responsibility of the school managements, teachers and parents

alike.

The minister said that overall standard of education has

been improved in collaboration with the private sector. She said

that curriculum of private sector schools was being reviewed. The

minister disclosed that the curricula of Punjab educational

institutions up to metricualtion was available online, which was

not a mean achievement.

She stressed the need for teaching the children human

traits of patience and tolerance. Moreover the children should be

taught about Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of unity,faith and

discipline,she added.

The minister said that under Prime Minister’s educational

reforms programme, educational institutions in the capital territory

were being upgraded and transportation and other facilities were

also being provided to the students.

She said Pakistanis were a brave and resilient nation which

had been facing the scourge of terrorism for past over three decades

with great courage..

She said thanks to the steps taken by the present government the

situation has vastly improved.