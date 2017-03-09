Politics of derogatory language to weak democracy: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik on Thursday said promoting politics of derogatory

language and scuffle between political leaders would weak the democracy.

Using ‘Phateecher’ (Third Class) words for foreign players by Pakistan

Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was not suit him as a leader of political party, he said this talking to PTV.

He said Imran Khan had been using unparlimentary language in his speeches and addresses against his political opponents since sit in at D Chowk.

Dr Musadik Malik said PTI chief was depicting negative image

of democracy and his politics in the world.

He urged Imran Khan to avoid using abusive language against

anyone. Imran Khan was not promoting good tradition in the country, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the scuffle between Javed

Latif and Murad Saeed was not a democratic tradition as it would

weaken the democracy.

The spokesman said Javed Latif had forgiven Murad Saeed by

stating that he (Murad) was like his son.

To another query, he said military courts were need of the

hour and the decision would be made with consensus of political parties in this regard.