ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik on Thursday said promoting politics of derogatory
language and scuffle between political leaders would weak the democracy.
Using ‘Phateecher’ (Third Class) words for foreign players by Pakistan
Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was not suit him as a leader of political party, he said this talking to PTV.
He said Imran Khan had been using unparlimentary language in his speeches and addresses against his political opponents since sit in at D Chowk.
Dr Musadik Malik said PTI chief was depicting negative image
of democracy and his politics in the world.
He urged Imran Khan to avoid using abusive language against
anyone. Imran Khan was not promoting good tradition in the country, he added.
Replying to a question, he said the scuffle between Javed
Latif and Murad Saeed was not a democratic tradition as it would
weaken the democracy.
The spokesman said Javed Latif had forgiven Murad Saeed by
stating that he (Murad) was like his son.
To another query, he said military courts were need of the
hour and the decision would be made with consensus of political parties in this regard.
Politics of derogatory language to weak democracy: Musadik
ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr