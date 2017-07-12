Politicking over JIT report unfair: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR, July 12 (APP): Awami National Party (ANP) Chairman Asfandyar

Wali Khan Wednesday said the JIT report was just an investigative report

and politicking over it was unfair as the Supreme Court had yet to take

a decision over it.

As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said, had decided

to contest the JIT report in the Supreme Court and the political

parties should avoid indulging in useless fighting on it.

He said the cities of Parachinaar and Quetta had recently witnessed

terror acts and in such situation the country could no more afford political instability. The whole nation should unite for the elimination

of terrorism, he added.

Asfandyar said the Supreme Court was also hearing a case pertaining

to Banigala house of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan

while a PTI MPA was accusing Kahyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak of massive corruption.