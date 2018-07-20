Politicians should abide by norms of decency during electioneering says Fazal

TANK, July 20 (APP)::President Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Central Ameer JUI, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Friday said that leaders of political parties should abide by the norms of decency and abstain from accusing opponents during electioneering.

Talking to media during election campaign in NA-37 here he said “We have directed our workers to follow decorum and avoid use of abusive language against the opponents.”

MMA chief dispelled the impression regarding influencing elections. He observed that terror incidents had not affected ongoing electoral process and leadership of mainstream political parties were fully participating in the electoral campaigns.

Recalling achievements of MMA, he said that innumerable developmental work, including establishment of universities, provision of basic amenities and upgrading of health facilities was accomplished during the tenure of MMA.

He claimed that not a single scandal had surfaced against MMA despite the fact that billions of rupees had been spent by provincial government of MMA on earthquake victims.

He said journey that had been started to serve people according to their wishes and aspirations would continue and urged people to vote for MMA candidates.