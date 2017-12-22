Politicians must not alienate themselves from masses: Rajwana

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiuqe Rajwana Friday said that politicians and bureaucrats must not alienate themselves from masses and dedicate their careers for the welfare of the public.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 40th Specialised

Training Programme (STP) at the Civil Services Academy here, he said politicians and bureaucrats should not be lost

in the corridors of power, rather they should make public

service their motto by living among masses.

The Punjab Governor said civil bureaucracy was an integral

part of the government and worked shoulder to shoulder with the

government to ensure good governance. He said the young officers

must make public welfare, national interests and merit their

guiding principles in the discharge of professional duties.

Rajwana said officers and politicians must keep the spirit

of public service in their hearts alive, adding that the needy

and the distressed people deserve your utmost attention. He said

the public service would give you the contentment of the heart

like no other act.

He urged the officers to use all their energies to bring the

less privileged areas of the country to the national mainstream.

He gave away awards and commendation cetificates to the passing-out officers.

Earlier, Rector Civil Services Academy, National School of

Public Policy (NSPP)/Director General Civil Services Academy)

Azmat Ali Ranjha briefed the participants about the objectives

of the STP. Director Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS)

also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) Iqbal Zafar

Jhagra met Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana at

the Governor’s House and discussed FATA reforms, party affairs

and overall political situation in the country.