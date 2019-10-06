Political unrest harmful for country: NA speaker

AKORA KHATTAK, Oct 6 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier Sunday met Difa-e-Pakistan Council Chairman Moulana Hamid ul Haq here and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The Difa-e-Pakistan Council chairman said there is dire need of unity among all ranks as the county cannot afford any instability and destabilization.

All of us, he said, would have to demonstrate collective wisdom to overcome challenges being confronted by the country and Difa-e- Pakistan Council would stand with government in this critical time.

Moulana Hamid ul Haq appreciated the incumbent government for raising Kashmir issue at international level.