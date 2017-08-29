Political stability path to economic progress in Pakistan: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Tuesday here said economic progress in Pakistan could be

ensured with political stability and by forging a closer partnership

with China.

Speaking at a seminar on “Establishment of CPEC Consortium of

Business Schools” at National University of Science and Technology

(NUST), he said if the country lacked political stability, no kind

of policies could ensure economic progress.

He said China had created prosperity and became engine of

economic growth by maintaining political stability.

The minister said CPEC was not just projects of roads and

energy but it would help Pakistan graduate to another level of

industrialization and development.

“Aim of CPEC is to bring structural transformation in the

economy of Pakistan. Pakistan must graduate from an agrarian economy

to industrial economy.”

He said consortium of business schools of Pakistan and China

was another step towards realization of CPEC that would start a new

era in the region.

Ahsan called China the most trusted friend of Pakistan. “In

the last 70 years, China has never disappointed Pakistan. China has

approval rating of 91 per cent in Pakistan, which is the highest in

the world. Chinese have similar sentiments towards Pakistan.”

Ahsan said in 2013, the world was shy of Pakistan as

its economy was under stress, energy shortages were 20 hours long

and its security situation was bleak.

However, he said since 2013, the government worked hard and

considerably reduced the energy shortages and broke the back of

terrorists and brought peace to the country.

He said $36 billion worth of CPEC projects were energy

projects based on hydel, coal, solar and wind energy, adding coal

projects were based on super critical technology that was clean

technology.

The energy projects could not only be environmentally friendly

but would also bring down the cost of electricity, he added.

Ahsan said in 1980, China had a per capita income of $ 200

while Pakistan had per capita of $ 300 but now China leapt to per

capita of $ 8,000 while Pakistan was left behind at $ 1,500.

The minister said China was not only the world’s biggest

exporter but also the second largest importer with imports of $ 1.3

trillion and Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen could avail

trade opportunities by learning more about the Chinese economy.

Pakistan could be the world’s 25th biggest economy by 2025 and

this fact was validated by PricewaterhouseCoopers, he said, adding

Pakistan could be the world’s 20th largest economy by 2030 by

continuing with the right set of policies.

He said Gwadar port could be an alternative to China’s South

China Sea route and could also provide trade routes to Central Asian

states and become part of new supply chains.