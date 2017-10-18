Political stability imperative for sustained economic development: President

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain said here Wednesday that political stability was pre-requisite for sustainable economic progress, development, prosperity and promotion of quality education especially of science and technology was vital , in order to take the country to the new heights of glory.

The President was addressing students, parents and faculty members of the 2nd Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Bannu (USTB) where he conferred degrees and gold medals on 117 students and position holders in a impressive function here .

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Federal Minister for Housing, Akram Khan Durrani, Vice Chancellor USTB Engr Professor Abid Ali Shah and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani also addressed.

The President on the occasion also inaugurated three mega projects including Women University of Science and Technology (WUST), Students Startup Business Centre (SSBC) of University of Science and Technology and Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) .

Speaking on the occasion, the President said political stability was inevitable for stability of economy and sustained economic development and business growth in the country.

The President said Pakistan’s economy was moving in right direction and the economic progress of PMLN Government was highly praised by the top monetary and financial organizations of the world.

He said the country’s reserves has touched about US $ 20 billion due to Government’s goal oriented economic policies, saying about $10billion loan have been returned whereas around $5 billion loan was remaining that would be returned soon.

The President said that in the country’s larger interest the government should be encouraged to further strengthen economy of Pakistan.

The positive and constructive role of educated people in affairs of national affairs besides countering negative propaganda was pivotal for political and economic stability in the country, he maintained.

The President said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ) was a lifeline project for Pakistan that offered a lot of job opportunities for youth and students must harmonize and prepare themselves for taking advantage of this great opportunity.

He said CPEC would make Pakistan a very important country in the region besides bolstering trade and industrialization by connecting peoples and states of the region.

He emphasized on educational institutes and universities to equip students with latest technologies and engineering methods in the pre-text of CPEC.

With CPEC, he said not only Pakistan and China would be benefited but also would help promote industrialization, business in the entire region besides bringing positive changes in our socio-economic attitudes.

The President said that “we should all work together tirelessly in our respective selected professions to take the country to new heights of glory and economic prosperity”.

The President said “being a Muslim our learning traditions have remained very outstanding in the world and we need to focus on science and technology to retain our past glory”.

For a brighter and developed Pakistan, the President said “we need to focus on science and technology; promotion of vocational education and role of USTB for spreading quality education among students in this sensitive and remote region was highly commendable”.

He said education created employment opportunities, alleviate poverty and remove economic imbalances and wipeout militancy and terrorism and urged universities to equip students with quality education to meet future challenges in most effective manner.

He emphasized for further improving the educational standards of our universities so that it could be included in the world ranking.

President Mamnoon Hussain said nation had high expectations from the students who had all the abilities and skills to take the country forward on the path of economic prosperity and urged them to take full advantages of the facilities being offered by the universities.

The President assured that USTB women campus would be upgraded to a full university in future.

Established in 2005, the University of Science and Technology Bannu was a public sector university that was imparting quality education and promoting research in diversified views in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Great enthusiasm was witnessed among teachers and students upon seeing President among them as they have decorated the university with arrival banners and posters to welcome the President.