Political stability critical for obtaining sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan

Iqbal Tuesday said political stability is vital for attaining sustainable development and prosperity in the country.

Addressing PML-N youth convention here, he said whenever the country

embarks upon a path of progress, anti-developmental elements become active to create political instability.

The minister said anti-development forces are busy in hatching

conspiracies to break the current momentum of expeditious development in the country.

He said the back of terrorism has been broken and the country’s security

forces have rendered unmatched sacrifices.

He said tourism is thriving in the country as a result of improved law

and order.

He said huge investment has been made in human resource, energy, and

infrastructure sectors.

He said 10,000 megawatt of electricity will be added to the national

grid by next year.

Ahsan Iqbal said world financial institutions are now acknowledging the

economic achievements of Pakistan and predicting that Pakistan will be among top twenty economies by 2030.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor will prove to be a milestone in

country’s history, and it will make Pakistan a trade hub in the region.

The country faced loss of $4 billion on a single day when the country’s

stock market shed 2,500 points immediately after submission of JIT report, he maintained.