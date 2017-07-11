ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan
Iqbal Tuesday said political stability is vital for attaining sustainable development and prosperity in the country.
Addressing PML-N youth convention here, he said whenever the country
embarks upon a path of progress, anti-developmental elements become active to create political instability.
The minister said anti-development forces are busy in hatching
conspiracies to break the current momentum of expeditious development in the country.
He said the back of terrorism has been broken and the country’s security
forces have rendered unmatched sacrifices.
He said tourism is thriving in the country as a result of improved law
and order.
He said huge investment has been made in human resource, energy, and
infrastructure sectors.
He said 10,000 megawatt of electricity will be added to the national
grid by next year.
Ahsan Iqbal said world financial institutions are now acknowledging the
economic achievements of Pakistan and predicting that Pakistan will be among top twenty economies by 2030.
He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor will prove to be a milestone in
country’s history, and it will make Pakistan a trade hub in the region.
The country faced loss of $4 billion on a single day when the country’s
stock market shed 2,500 points immediately after submission of JIT report, he maintained.
Political stability critical for obtaining sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan