Political parties vow to take measures to control population after winning polls

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Cognizant of the fact that rising population is among the major challenges being faced by the country today, all major political parties have included it in their manifestos that after winning the elections they will take measures to control it.

The increase in population is among major threats facing the country as revealed in the latest census held during the ongoing year.

According to the census data released by the Ministry of Climate Chang, Pakistan is the sixth populous country in the world with a total population of 207 million. During the 19 years, since the previous census in 1998; Pakistan’s population grew by 75 million at the rate of 2.4 percent per year, which is one of the highest in the world. With this growth rate, the country’s population might increase to 455 million by 2050.

The three mainstream political parties said that they would accord special attention to overcome the increasing population.

Senator Taj Haider of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) told APP that after forming the government, PPP would devise a comprehensive policy to control the population. Besides that we will establish a system for caring of the new born babies.

He said that the party under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would collect data of the poor families and through health cards they would be guided about the family planning.

We with the help of media and by launching the advertising campaign we will control the increasing population. The old and new lady health workers will be provided training about family planning, advocacy, media, provision of services and counselling with an aim to control increasing population, he added.

He said awareness would be created among the married couples about the family planning facilities.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in its manifesto has set an agenda that a series of dialogue will be initiated to control birth rate.

The party in its manifesto, stated that after forming the government, it would create a consensus to bring down the population ratio to 1.6 percent till the year 2023. The vision of family planning will be given to all people, especially to the neglected people.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in its manifesto stated that it would take necessary measures to tackle the population growth challenge.