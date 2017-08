Political parties should learn from mistakes: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Thursday said that political parties including Pakistan

Peoples Party had been doing mistakes but they should learn from

mistakes.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had learnt from

mistakes, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had never been involved in any

conspiracy against any government.

He said that Nawaz Sharif always worked for strengthening

democratic system.