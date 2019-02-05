Political leadership of Pakistan on same page to address Kashmir issue: Suri

QUETTA, Feb 05 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA) Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said people and political leadership of Pakistan were on same page over the issue of Kashmir that it should be resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people and United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He said United Nation should resolve issues of Kashmir according to its own resolutions.

The deputy speaker expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here in Hazara Town.

He said people of Pakistan support to struggle freedom of Kashmiri brothers at every platform and paid rich tributes to martyred of Kashmir who had sacrificed their precious lives for endeavoring principle of freedom.

He said Pakistan would continue its political and diplomatic support to Kashmir brethren in their struggle for the self-determination, adding that brutalities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri had turned evident to the whole world and pinned hope that ray of independence would soon knock down on the Kashmiris.

He said time has come that United Nation Human Rights, Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and other International organizations should play their due role to resolve the long standing Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions.