Political leaders laud PM for spotlighting atrocities in IOK

LAHORE, Sept 22 (APP): The political leadership has hailed Prime
Minsiter Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for raising voice against the atrocities being committed
against the Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Mayanmar during his speech at United
Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.
Talking to APP Punjab Law Minsiter Rana Sanaullah Khan said Prime
Minsiter Abbasi pricked the conscience of the world leadership on the brutalities against
the Palestinians, reminding it that the continuing violence in Kashmir and Palestine might
have for reaching consequences for World peace and stability.
The law minsiter said that premier presented the Kashmir case in a
befitting manner and reminded the world of the injustices, being committed by the Indian
occupation forces there. He said that PM Abbasi also urged the world to wake up from its
slumber and act against the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingyas in Mayanmar as well.
He said that the use of force by some counties in intra-state
disputes in violation of the UN Charter might lead to another Cold War.
He said the prime minsiter very rightly underlined Pakistan’s role in UN
efforts to maintain peace and security in the globe.
In his comments leading defence analyst Hassan Askari said that Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi very judiciously raised security issues before the world
forum and explained Pakistan’s standpoint before it.
Askari said that the prime minister successfully raised the
Kashmir issue and demanded probe by an international investigator into Indian brutalities
in order to trace and verify human rights violations.
Transport Minsiter in AJK cabinet Nasir Hussain Dar also hailed Prime
Minsiter Abbasi for his demand before the UN to force India for freeing all imprisoned
Kashmiri political leaders.
He said that Abbasi has been successful in highlighting the Kashmir
issue through his demand to the UN Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy on
Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that PM Abbasi also make it clear that Pakistan would not become
a scapegoat on Afghan issue, reminding the international community of sacrifices
rendered by Pakistan in the war against terror.
