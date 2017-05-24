Political leaders for careful use of social media

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has said that since the world was turning out to be a global village so it was very important that social media should be used constructively.

Talking to Radio Pakistan , minister said any information can be circulated throughout the world in matters of seconds and the social media is playing a critical role in it.

He said “we should avoid using social media in a manner which can damage our country”.

He added that our electronic media and social media is independent but it must operate carefully.

He said there are lots of positive things like CPEC project, success in fight against terrorism, peace in Karachi and economic progress of the Pakistan,which must be highlighted in media.

PML-N leader Tahira Auranzeb said that Interior minister Chaudhary Nisar had rightly stated that everybody has right to use social media. However, it should not be used against national institutions and Pakistan in any manner.

The dignity and respect of national institutions must be kept in mind while using social media, she added.