Political battles should not be fought in courts: Saad

Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique said on Sunday that political battle should be

fought in the political fields instead of courts.

Addressing a seminar on the 45th death anniversary of

his father and Muslim League leader Khawaja Rafique Shaheed

here at Al-Hamra, he said that disqualification of PTI

leader Jahangir Tareen could not be endorsed.

He said, what had happened in Model Town was not right

but, he suggested Pakistan Awami Tehrik chief Dr Tahirul Qadri

to go to courts for justice in the Model Town case instead

of politicising the case on roads by staging sit-ins and

protests.

“He should have trust in courts and avoid to attempt

to derail democracy in the country,” he added.

He said the PPP and PTI should not instigate Qadri as

it would damage democratic process and elections could be

delayed.

He questioned that who would get benefit from delaying

in elections, adding that elections were important as

democracy would be progress in the country in result of

in-time

elections.

He said the PML-N respected the courts and honest judges

but, if some controversial decision would come then such

decisions could not be appreciated.

“The PML-N has no policy of confrontation with any

institution including the courts”, he said.

The minister said that belief on Khatm e Nabbuwat

was base of faith of every Muslim and appealed to the

religious

sections not to divide the nation by politicising the issue.

“We can sacrifice our lives in the feet of Hazrat

Muhammad (SAWW)

so please do not politicise Khatam e Nabbuwat,” he added.

He appreciated the speech of Chief of Army Staff General

Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Senate and said the COAS was

considered

a democratic person.

He said that narrative of the COAS was the same as the

narrative of the PML-N and he supported the democracy.

Saad said that Pakistan’s enemy would get benefit of

confrontation among institutions.

“We all should be united for our country,” he added.

He said it was a common responsibility of every

Pakistani

to promote democracy in the country, adding that seven decades

had been passed and now there was no other option for the

nation.

He said the PML-N would contest next election under the

leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and

hoped that elections would be held on time.

He also hoped the time was not far when political parties

would form parliament through elections and decisions would be

made through vote instead of closed rooms.

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, provincial

ministers

Salman Rafique and Zaeem Qadri, MQM Pakistan leader Khalid

Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior PML-N leader Javaid Hashmi, Lahore

Lord Mayor Mubashir Javaid and several MPAs and

parliamentarians

as well as PML-N workers attended the seminar.