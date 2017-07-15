Political agenda working on name of accountability: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said a political agenda was in
working on the name of accountability against the prime minister
and its objectives were not different from dharna I and dharna II.
Conspiracy being hatched to send the democratic government
home could not be successful as the people of the country were
with PML-N, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said members of the cabinet, entire party and the people
of Pakistan were standing behind Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif and his government.
Ahsan Iqbal said members of PML-N expressed confidence on
the prime minister during the meetings of the cabinet and
parliamentary committee and it was decided there to contest the
biased Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report in the Supreme
Court.
He said the masses who elected the PML-N and the prime
minister were aware that the government was working for their
betterment and had launched several projects.
He said the PML-N government had been serving for four
years and no corruption scandal was reported during the time.
