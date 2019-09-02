Policymaking, regulation of E&P contracts being separated: Nadeem Babar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Monday said a draft had been prepared to separate functions of policymaking, regulation and administration of the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector contracts.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Energy Outlook-2019 here, he said this initiative would help streamline matters related to the E&P sector and attract further investment.

He said it was not fair that the policymaking, regulation and administration of the contracts were being looked after in one office, the Director General Petroleum Concessions. “You cannot be judge and jury and hangman on the prosecution at the same time. We have to separate them.”