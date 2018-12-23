ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):The government is in process of finalizing a policy to exploit massive Shale gas and oil reserves identified after a study completed in collaboration with the USAID, covering lower and middle Indus Basin.
“Shale gas policy is being prepared for onward submission to the quarters concerned to get final approval,” official sources told APP.
Policy being finalized to tap shale gas, oil potential
