Police standing in front line for protection to citizens

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):The personnel of Islamabad police are serving the citizens with dedication in a bid to safeguard them from Coronavirus and standing on front line to ensure protection to their lives and property.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed while reviewing the performance of police teams constituted to create awareness among the citizens against COVID-19.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that campaign had been launched in the city by the police for awareness among public as how to protect them against Coronavirus.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad, he said that officials of the police along with their teams are educating about precautionary measures against the pandemic like effective use of gloves and sanitizers.

The DIG (Operations) said that citizens were also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time while all SPs, SDPOs were ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

The DIG (Operations) was told that SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Ibqal, SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk briefed the people at police pickets, shops of edible items and medical stores about precautionary measures.

They also checked the situation in their areas after directions of lockdown and managed spray in offices and police stations in their areas.

Likewise, ASP Kohsar Ms. Aqeela Naqvi, ASPs Rana Abdul Wahab, Hamza Aman Ullah, Rana Hussain also gave safety tips to the citizens against COVID-19 and distributed gloves and sanitizers among them.

Waqar Uddin Syed that each personnel of the force was committed to serve the humanity in this critical moment and their morale was very much high in accomplishing tasks assigned to them.