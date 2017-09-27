RAWALPINDI, Sept 27 (APP): Police and Rangers on Wednesday conducted a flag march in different parts of the town with an objective to show their
strength and unity against miscreants and to maintain peace and tranquility.
Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO)
Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi along with Rangers and the contingents of Muhafaz
squads, Elite Force squads, Rescue teams and City Traffic Police conducted the flag
march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during
Muharram-ul-Haram.
The flag march was supervised by Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal
Division Behram Khan and SP Potohar Division Syed Ali.
The vehicular flag march started from Police Line and culminated at
the same point after passing through all important roads of the town particularly routes
of 7th Muharram and Ashura processions.
According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police have made
elaborate security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. He said police would
accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to life and property
of the citizens.
Stringent security measures had been adopted in the district to
avoid any untoward incident during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, he said.
Police, Rangers hold flag march to show strength
