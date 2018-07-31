Police official martyred in Quetta attack

QUETTA, Jul 31 (APP):Unknown gunmen shot and martyred Sub Inspector (Rtd) Noor Sultan at Zarghonabad near Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to mosque from his house for offering Zuher prayer

when two masked armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he suffered serious injuries after receiving five bullets in his head and chest on the spot. He was rushed to Frontier Corps (FC) hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to his injuries after few hours.

Police cordoned of the entire area and started efforts to trace out suspects.

Further investigation was underway.