Police need to internalize modern technology use to achieve successes : Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said police have to internalize use of modern technology in its

system for being successful, and in order to improve response time and cut down operational delays.

Police have an important role to deal with challenges faced by country including terrorism, he said this while addressing a passing out parade of 19th initial command course/43rd Specialized Training Programme (STP) of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) here at National Police Academy.

He said, “Pakistan needs heroes. Our security agencies are rendering sacrifices daily and you have to take forward their legacy and write a new chapter of valour,” he asked a batch of 37 passing out ASPs including three lady officers.

“The role and duties of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are of pivotal importance for stability and socio-economic advancement of our country,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said solution to this enigma lies in training police force in dealing with crime on scientific basis, equipping them with modern gadgetry and synergizing them with a sense of duty and professionalism.

The Minister said he is impressed that these passing out officers are well-equipped for facing challenges that confront the police force and society.

“I am impressed by smartly turn out of these young officers and men. It is also my hope and prayer that these officers will have a long, successful and meritorious career that will be dedicated to service of people of Pakistan,” he said and added public has great expectations from them and it is their rightful demand that their services should be at par with services rendered by advanced police organizations in developed countries to their citizens.

“Our nation is facing a grave threat from non-state actors today. The innumerable sacrifices given by our public, ,the LEAs and police have helped in stemming tide of terrorism. In fact, history of Pakistan is being written by blood of martyrs,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said, “We have laid down more than 60,000 lives to ensure survival and bright future of Pakistan. Similarly, loss of billions of dollars worth of property and infrastructure has also been braved. All this has increased our resolve to continue our struggle till final victory.”

Ahsan Iqbal said terrorists want to break will of government and people by attacking soft targets, as is evident by attacks on religious minorities and sufi shrines.

The Minister said, “I want to emphasize one thing here that picture is not all grey. There is a silver lining on horizon. We are blessed with huge resources. We have a young population. Our people are talented. We have scientific, technological and business skills. We are a large market and are in process of utilizing our resources for optimal effect, but for this we need stability at home and in our region.”

He said in battle against terrorists and criminals, the role of public is vital and involvement of public is only possible through community policing which in essence is collaboration between police and community.

Ahsan Iqbal said in such a scenario, the police are no longer considered sole guardian of law and order, rather all members of community become active allies in effort to enhance safety and quality of neighbourhoods.

He said a police officer, in fact, can help community members in mobilizing support and resources to solve problems and enhance their quality of life. Only then, will community members voice their concerns, contribute through advice and act as vigilant members to collect information regarding activities of terrorists/criminals and take action to address these threats.

He also emphasized that reinvigorating communities is essential if we are to deter crime and create more responsive neighbourhoods.

Police are often used as an emergency service and may provide a public safety function at large gatherings, as well as in emergencies, disasters, and search and rescue situations, he said, adding that to perform this variety of duties, the training of police and police managers must be at par with duties expected of them.

“If we need top class police, we shall have to provide for excellent training. If police officers are imparted necessary skills, there is no reason why they cannot give kind of up-right leadership which is need of the day. In the long run, it is a sound investment,” the Minister said.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that training/courses for police officers be designed on modern lines with emphasis on imparting skills.

He advised the graduating officers that as guardians of rights of citizens and under oath to adhere to constitution of Pakistan, they have to ensure rule of law, and exercise legitimately powers that are vested in you being government functionaries.

“You have to exercise these powers as a sacred trust. It is when change of attitude is not only seen but also felt by public that prestige of the police forces will increase. They are in worldly sense the ultimate judge of your actions. You will be able to rise up to their expectations, he maintained.

The Minister highlighted importance of team work, saying that all personnel will have different capacity but a good leader always take along its team by removing their deficiencies and boosting morale.

He congratulated the graduating officers for stepping in a new professional life, reminding them about their responsibilities to safeguard national interests and maintaining peace in the society by purging it of criminals.

Commandant of National Police Academy, Nasim-uz-Zaman (PSP, IGP) also spoke on the occasion and highlighted different features

of ASPs’ 18-month training.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal along with Commandant of NPA inspected parade. Smartly turned out contingents presented a march past and saluted Interior Minister.

The Minister distributed prizes among the officers showing best performances in different disciplines including academic, physical training, discipline and firing.

Earlier, participants of the ceremony offered Fateha for martyrs of Quetta blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured on request of Interior Minister.