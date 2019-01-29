ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that incumbent government was committed to improve policing culture in the country and all stakeholders would be taken on board for major reforms in police affairs.
He stated this while addressing a ceremony held at Islamabad
Traffic Police (ITP) Headquarters on Tuesday in connection with 13th
anniversary of the force.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Chohan, Senior
Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed and other police officials were also present on the occasion.
Police culture to be improved through major reforms; says Afridi
