Police culture being transformed gradually; Law Minister

FAISALABAD, Oct 23 (APP)::Provincial Minister for Law, Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that police culture is being transformed gradually to provide safe and secure environment to people.

While addressing a launching ceremony of Dolphin Force in the city, he said the Punjab Government under visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had taken a number of revolutionary steps to make police culture people friendly.

In this connection, front desks had also been established at police station so that complaint system could be streamlined and people’s confidence on police could be restored, he added.

He said the government established forensic labs which had the capacity to collect evidence of 14 kinds from crime scene and it would help in reaching real culprits and bringing them to justice without delay.

He said that Punjab government had established CTD

and Dolphin Force to restore law and order completely in

the province.

He said that Dolphin Force was launched in Lahore two years back and it helped in reducing crime rate by 35 per cent, adding that after successful experiment this facility has also been extended in other parts of Punjab including Faisalabad.

He said that Faisalabad was not only third largest city of Pakistan but it was an industrial hub also and with restoration of law and order in the metropolis, the business activities would flourish and it would reciprocally put positive impact on national economy besides providing job opportunities to a large number of people.

Minister said that Safe City Project had been initiated in Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs 9 billion, while work on a number of development projects was going on speedily.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO), Athar Ismaeel said that 210 Jawans of Dolphin Force weredeputed in the city. The force has been divided into 50 beats and given 160 heavy motorbikes, latest technology, modern weapons and tracking system.

He said that master trainers of Turkey imparted international standard training to Jawans of Dolphin Force.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Bilal Siddique Kamiyana, local parliamentarians Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Salman Ghani, officers of police departments were also present.