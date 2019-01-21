Police brutalities intolerable: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that Sahiwal tragedy was a litany of heartlessness and brutality and the nation was in a state of shock.

Talking to Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Energy Minister Dr Akhter Malik in a meeting held here at the Governor’s House, he said such incidents could not be allowed in a civilised society, adding that justice would be provided to the affected family.

The Punajb Governor said the perpetrators of Sahiwal tragedy could not be spared, adding that no compromise would be made on the supremacy of law and safety of citizens.