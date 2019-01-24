Police Act similar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be introduced in Punjab: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said a Police Act similar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be introduced in Punjab after necessary amendments in order to avoid occurrence of Sahiwal like incidents.

Biefing media here outside the Parliament House about Federal Cabinet meeting, he said as many as 100 model police stations would be set up across Punjab so that better policing services could be provided to the citizens.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting, attended by the Punjab chief minister along with other provincial officials.

He said the prime minister had directed that the responsible for Sahiwal tragedy would be brought to justice.