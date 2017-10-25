Polarization not in favor of country: Rana Sana

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP): Provincial Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that

polarization was not in favor of the country, adding that

confrontation with institutions was not policy of the government.

Speaking to media-persons outside the Punjab Assembly, he stressed for respect and dignity of all state institutions and the parliament as well. “National institutions be given full respect as collaborated coordination among all will help bring improvement in the country,” he added.

When asked about rumors about cracks in the party, he said, Nawaz Sharif was the sole leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the party was fully united under his leadership. “No forward bloc exists in the party,” he clarified.

Answering a question, Sana said that health of Begum

Kulsoom Nawaz was not good and Nawaz Sharif’s presence with her was imminent. He, however, said Nawaz Sharif would soon return as Kulsoom’s health got stable.

The Minister said, Sharif family despite reservations was facing the cases against them.

He said that PPP leader Sharjeel Mammon fled abroad during NAB investigations while Nawaz Sharif and his other family members were attending court proceedings regularly.

He slammed PTI Chief Imran Khan for not accepting decision of Election Commission of Pakistan regarding de-seating matter of defiant Ayesha Gullalai.