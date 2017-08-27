POL products witness overall 3.39% increase in 12 months

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The petroleum production grew overall

by 3.39 percent during the last fiscal year as compared to corresponding year 2015-16.

Production of six POL items including Jet fuel oil, Motor Spirits,

High Speed Diesel, Furnace oil, Jute batching oil and LPG witnessed increase, while Kerosene oil, Diesel oil, Lubricating oil and Solvant Naptha showed negative growth, according to official data available with APP.

The petroleum products that contributed in the positive growth

included, jet fuel, production of which grew by 5.01 percent during.

The output of motor spirits grew by 13.64 percent during the period

under review while there has been 4.41 percent growth in the output of high

speed diesel.

The production of jute batching oil surged by 47.65 percent while the

production of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by 13.60 percent.

Production of furnace oil witnessed 4.41 percent increase.

The products that witnessed negative growth in production during the

12-month period included Kerosene oil, output of which declined by 12.35

percent, while the output of diesel oil witnessed negative growth of 17.68

percent.

There has been 17.38 percent decrease in production of Solvant Naptha

while the lubricating oil produce also witnessed 7.03 percent downfall in

production.

Similarly, the production of petroleum products, on year-on-year basis

witnessed an increase of 3.32 percent in June when compared to the same

month of last year.

The products that witnessed positive growth in production on

year-on-year basis, included Motor spirits, High Speed Diesel, Diesel oil,

Furnace oil, Jute batching oil and LPG .