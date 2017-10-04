POL discovers largest oil, gas reserves

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan Oil fields Limited

(POL) had discovered one of the largest oil and gas reserves

from its Jhandial well (Punjab) in last five years.

Jhandial well is located in Ikhlas Block in Northern

Potwar, about 83 kilometers Southwest of Islamabad in District

Attock said an official.

POL holds 80% share in the block whereas The Attock

Oil Company (AOC) has a 20% share.The block is located in

a prospective but geologically complex area surrounded by a

number of significant oil discoveries.

The drilling of the deep exploratory well Jhandial-1 was

proposed after acquisition and interpretation of recently

acquired 3D seismic data.

The well was drilled to a total depth of 18,497 feet to

test the Eocene and Paleocene carbonate reservoirs.

During testing, significant amount of hydrocarbons (oil

and gas) were encountered in the Sakessar, Nammal(Eocene)

and Patala (Paleocene) formations with flow rates of 21 million

cubic feet of gas and 2,520 barrels of oil per day at choke size

of 40/64″at well head flowing pressure of 3,768 psi, 19 million

cubic feet of gas and 2,160 barrels of oil per day at choke size

of 32/64″at well head flowing pressure of 5,364 psi and 16.5

million cubic feet of gas and 1,630 barrels of oil per day at

choke size of 28/64″at well head flowing pressure of 6,290 psi.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity of the

oil is around 40ø and the gas has a rich calorific value of 1,161

British Thermal Units per standard cubic feet of gas.

The gas composition analysis indicates that it contains

about 86% methane, 7.2% ethane and 2.9% propane.

The LPG content of the gas is about 2.5 metric tons per

million cubic feet of gas.The well will be connected to the

production line within two weeks and will gradually attain full

potential.

Structurally,Jhandial is a thrusted anticline just north

of the Dhurnal Oil field.

It has a closed area of about 15 square kilometers in the

most likely case, with a thick net reservoir column from top of

the Chorgali Formation (Eocene) to the base of the Paleocene

Formation.

Preliminary initial estimated recoverable reserves of the

field are in the range of at least 292 billion standard cubic feet

of gas and 23 million barrels of oil.

The Jhandial discovery is expected to contribute to the

country’s energy sustainability while also having a positive

impact on the future of exploratory efforts in the block and

surrounding areas.