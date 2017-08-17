POF to provide jobs to hockey players

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)

Thursday said the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah would

provide jobs to hockey players and officials.

Talking to APP, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr claimed that

according to latest developments, the POF would provide jobs to

18 hockey players and two officials in the days to come.

“The POF is making its own hockey team therefore, it has decided to

provide jobs to players,” he said.

He said the negotiation regarding jobs for players were also underway

with departments including Fauji Foundation, Pakistan Television

(PTV), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd. (ZTBL) and Sui Northern Gas

Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

“The PHF is doing all-out efforts in promoting the game and

encouraging the players by providing jobs in order to make their livelihood.” he said.