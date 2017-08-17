POF to provide jobs to hockey players

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)
Thursday said the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah would
provide jobs to hockey players and officials.
Talking to APP, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr claimed that
according to latest developments, the POF would provide jobs to
18 hockey players and two officials in the days to come.
“The POF is making its own hockey team therefore, it has decided to
provide jobs to players,” he said.
He said the negotiation regarding jobs for players were also underway
with departments including Fauji Foundation, Pakistan Television
(PTV), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd. (ZTBL) and Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).
“The PHF is doing all-out efforts in promoting the game and
encouraging the players by providing jobs in order to make their livelihood.” he said.
