POF Tennis C’ships kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The 2nd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Championships, 2017 kicked off Monday at POF Tennis Complex, Wah Cantt.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan said the tournament revived last year and I am grateful to the Chairman POF Board and the President, Sports Control Board, for putting it back onto the national PTF calendar as an annual event.

Speaking at the Executive Committee meeting, the President applauded the efforts of the POF Sports Board officials for arranging the event despite the time constraints on their end and with the ITF Futures to commence immediately after the POF tournament.

Men’s Singles 2nd Round Results: Aqeel Khan beat Saqib Umer: 6-2, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza beat Asad Ullah: 6-3, 6-1; Yasir Khan beat Jibran ul Haq: 6-1, 6-1; Yousaf Khan beat Mudasir Murtaza: 7-6 (4), 6-3; Shahzad Khan beat Ejaz Khan: 6-2, 6-2; M. Abid beat Aqib Umer: 6-0, 6-1.

Boys Singles U-18 2nd Round Results: Saqib Umer beat Rayan Ahmed: 6-0, 6-0; Sami Zaib beat Samad Areejo: 7-6 (5), 6-4; Asad Ullah W/O Hamza Mazhar; Musa Chaudhry beat Uzair Khan: 6-2, 7-6 (6); M. Abdullah beat Hasham Khan: 6-3, 6-4; M. Shoaib beat Hassan Ali: 6-0, 6-1; Aqib Umer beat Ibrahim: 6-1, 6-1; Yousaf Khan beat Kashan Umer: 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Singles U-14 2nd Round Results: Sami Zaib beat M. Talha Khan: 4-0, 5-3; Uzair Khan W/O Ayan Ehtizaz; Faizan Fayyaz W/O against Saif Ali; Farman Shakeel beat Kashan Umer: 4-0, 3-5, 5-3; Hasham beat M. Huzaifa: 4-2, 4-2; Hamza Roman beat Mehmood Shah: 4-0, 4-0; Ahmed Ali Khan W/O Nalain Abbas.

Boys/Girls Singles U-10 2nd Round Results: Hamza Roman beat Ali Zain: 4-0, 4-1; Farah beat Hamza Arif: 4-2, 4-2; M. Zubair beat Rizwan: 4-0, 5-3; Shahsawar beat Essa Zubair: 4-0, 4-0.