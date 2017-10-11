Poetry always create deep impact on mind, hearts of readers: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):“A true poetry always creates deep impact on the mind and hearts of the readers and proves as instrumental in connecting people’s hearts”.

These views were expressed By Volodymyr Lakomov, Ambassador, Embassy of Ukraine as a chief guest in a book launching ceremony titled “Selected Poems” by Irshad Ullah Khan translated by Vasyal Ivashko into Ukrainian language, arranged by Ukraine Embassy in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, Chairman, PAL, presented welcome address and introduction of the event.

Volodymyr Lakomov, Ambassador, Embassy of Ukraine said that this book was published in a special year for the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Pakistan- a year when we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

He said that diplomacy, politics and trade unite people and states in a long-lasting relation and pragmatic ties.

At the same time, a true poetry connects people’s hearts. And the more truthful is a poetry, the easier it finds ways to human hearts, no matter how distant they are in time and space.

He said that therefore an intensive political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, close trade and economic relations and people-to-people contacts should be based on a sound spiritual basis and ancient cultural traditions of Ukraine and Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio said that PAL has its head office at Islamabad and five regional offices at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan which are working for the promotion of literature and literary activities.

Holding of literary conferences, seminars, book launchings and receptions for visiting writers’ delegations (inside and outside the country) is also a regular feature of these offices.

PAL is taking steps for highlighting, promoting and showcasing the Pakistani literature and related activities across the world which is indeed a mammoth task.

He said that PAL also looks forward to establish liaison with leading literary international organizations for the exchange of literature and intellects, promotion and development of the language, literature and literary activities and projection of soft image and brighter side of the country worldwide.

PAL therefore intends to extend literary relations with the countries of south Asia, central Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America where literature and culture are given prestigious status and promotion of literature is strongly taken into consideration.

PAL is establishing a literary relationship with National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (signed MOU), China Writers’ Association and China South Asia Literature Forum (PAL is one of the Founding members) and Academy of Dhivehi Language Maldives.

He further said that the proposals of collaboration, bilateral agreements and signing of MOUs have been discussed and are under process with Institute of Oriental Studies of Russia, Iran, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Oman, Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

He said that PAL has recently established a Bureau of Translation to produce and publish translations of classical literary works/foreign literature in Pakistani languages and vice versa. In this regard nine books have been produced and published by PAL and got appreciation from writers and scholars around the world.

He said that Although Pakistan and Ukraine were enjoying good relations from the last seventeen years but bilateral relationship needs to be more strengthened.

He said this jointly organised literary program will set a benchmark in enhancing literary relationship between Pakistan and Ukraine and will boost-up the relations between the two countries.

Vasyl Ivashko, Counsellor, Embassy of Ukraine, Translator of book said he is glad to translate this book and this book has got a lot of popularity in Ukraine.

Irshad Ullah Khan, Writer of book said that Iqbal, Ahmad Faraz, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and other important poets in Pakistan have made a unique rhyme.

He said that English poets in Pakistan have also made a great English rhyme and have truly expressed the feelings of human emotions.

English Language Mushaira as the last session of this launching ceremony was presided over by Dr. Ehsan Akbar.

Poets of twin cities who rendered their Poetry in English Language included: Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Mahnoor Feroze, Waqas Naeem, Tahira Andleeb, Ilyas Babar Awan, Saira Iqbal, Munir Fayaz, Koko D, Syed Faisal Saleem, Saeed Ahmed, Akhtar Usman and others.