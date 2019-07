LAHORE, Jul 19 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, called on Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Kuninori Matsuda one year prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Syed Arif Hasan and Ambassador Matsuda agreed with the importance of interactions between Pakistan athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Japanese people hosting the national event including the Host Town system in Japan, said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary POA here on Firday.