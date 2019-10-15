POA, KP govt reschedule dates of national games

LAHORE, Oct 15 (APP):The Pakistan Olympic Association organising committee and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government have agreed to reschedule the dates of the 33rd National Games, keeping in view the safety and security of athletes.

“The country’s biggest sports extravaganza, which was scheduled to be organised from October 26 at Peshawar, will now be held from November 9 to 14,” said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary, POA here on Tuesday.

The events, venues and details of events have already been notified, which will remain unchanged with closing ceremony taking place on November 15, he said.