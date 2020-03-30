POA condoles death of former squash great Azam Khan

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 30 (APP)::Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan have condoled the death of Azam Khan, a squash legend of Pakistan, who passed away in London.

“May Allah shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to squash sport in Pakistan,” they said.

POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mehmood said on Monday the services of former squash great would be long remembered.