POA chief Gen (R) Arif Hassan lauds construction of softball stadium

KARACHI, Oct 6 (APP): The President of Pakistan Olympic
Association (POA), Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan, has lauded the construction of first-ever softball stadium on international standard in Karachi.
He was talking to the Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP), Asif Azeem, here on Friday.
Gen. Arif was of the view that this facility would prove to
be a milestone for the promotion of the game of softball.
He assured that every possible assistance would be extended for the visits of international softball coaches from abroad.
Gen. Arif said that in this regard he would also approach
the president of International Softball Federation (ISF), Dale
McMann, and Secretary General Ms. Low Beng Choo.
He said that all required steps would be undertaken for
facilitating the visits of international coaches from abroad.
Asif Azeem informed on the occasion that the construction
work of the softball stadium in the metropolis was in full swing.
`We will provide our youngsters with the playing field of
the world standard’, he said adding that there will also be a
gymnasium, jogging track and conference hall for conducting
training courses.
Asif said that completion of this facility would prove
beneficial for players from Karachi, rest of the Sindh, as well
as of the country.
