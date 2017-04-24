POA bar national judokas from Islamic Solidarity Games

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Due to a personal rift with Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) have barred national judokas from participating in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) saying the federation had sent late entries to POA.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) are scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in May. Talking to APP, a source close to the ISG developments said PJF had sent entries to POA on January 10 but POA

did not reply to PJF, therefore PJF resent the entries to POA on March 29.

“On April 17 POA sent a letter to PJF stating the matter is being examined by their Senior Legal Advisor for further action. POA however, said that the accreditation date for ISG expired on February 16, hence it was not possible to accommodate PJF’s request at this stage,” POA wrote in a reply to PJF.

The source said POA had also been approaching national judokas to send in their individual entries for participation in ISG. “But the judokas refused to send individual entries as there is always a proper channel to be followed,” he said.

“It is not precedent in the world that athletes are sent for participation in international competitions without consent of the federation. POA tried to distance national judokas from the federation,” he said.

Despite having laudable performances for the country in the international arena the POA have excluded national judokas from ISG

national contingent.

Pakistani Olympian Judoka Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg) had won Silver Medal in Common Wealth Games 2014. He twice remained Asian Bronze Medalist in 2013 and 2014 and South Asian Gold Medalist in 2015 and 2016. Similarly, Judoka Qaisar Khan (-81kg) qualified for the quarter final in Grand Slam, Tokyo 2016 and was the bronze medalist of the South Asian Games 2016.

He said POA is damaging the future of national judokas as Pakistan has solid chances of winning medals in the event.