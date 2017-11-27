PNS provides assistance to Yemeni Cargo Dhow at sea

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship TARIQ Monday provided assistance to Yemeni Cargo Dhow which was stranded in the sea as its propulsion had gotten non operational due to loss of propeller.

According to press statement issued here, Pakistan Navy Ship TARIQ while patrolling in Gulf of Aden observed a stranded cargo dhow / boat namely ABDAIHAN of Yemen.

Upon investigation it was revealed that the boat left Boosaaso (Somalia) on 10 Nov 17 for

transporting fish to Al Mukalla (Yemen), it added.

During voyage at sea her propulsion got non operational due to loss of propeller, the statement said adding that the dhow had been drifting for the last ten days and was left with no edibles and drinking water.

Subsequently, PNS TARIQ provided sufficient food items and drinking water along with ready meals to the crew of the dhow. Furthermore, Yemeni Coast Guard and owner of dhow were informed for recovery of the dhow.

PNS TARIQ also conducted towing operation for 10 hours in rough sea condition and left the dhow close to the Somalian shores for further assistance by Somalian authorities. Master and crew of dhow

thanked PNS TARIQ for timely assistance.

Naval forces, owing to their inherent attributes of rapid mobilization, reach and endurance coupled with their sealift capability are extremely useful in the humanitarian assistance.

Pakistan Navy maintains a high degree of readiness, both in peace and war, to undertake a range of military, constabulary, diplomatic and benign operations.