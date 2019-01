ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships (PNS) Khaibar, Rahnaward, Madadgar and Pakistan Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) Zhob visited Doha (Qatar) on a good will visit. PN Flotilla is on a good will cum training cruise to brotherly Gulf countries, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations Pakistan Navy.