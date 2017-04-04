PNCA Youth Drama festival showcasing young talent

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): The Pakistan National Council of the

Arts (PNCA) Youth Drama Festival 2017″ will be a wonderful week

of entertainment, showcasing young talent from different colleges,

universities and youth drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A week-long youth Drama Festival would be started here at

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from April 7, an

official of PNCA told APP.

He said that only 12 best entries selected for their

performance in the festival, adding that students from Universities,

Colleges and member of youth drama club will participate in the

festival.

Daily new play will be staged from April 7 to April 12 on 3:00

pm to 6:00 pm here at PNCA Auditorium.

PNCA, Repertory Theater is providing hundred of youngsters

with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the National

Stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place

at the PNCA Auditorium.

Cash prizes award will be given to the first three productions

in different categories: best Actor, supporting actor/actress, best

supporting actor/actresses, best play wright, direction, stage

management, technical management and prop/costume.

The first best production will be given cash prize of

Rs.100,000.