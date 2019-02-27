PNCA unveils book on ‘Pak-Turk Holistic Relations’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) unveiled the book “Pak-Turkey Holistic Relations” here on Wednesday.

The book has been written by Dr Afshan Malik, Chairperson SASCA covering various aspects of diplomatic, cultural and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey. It is an insight into 70 years

of Pakistan and Turkey relations.

Dr Afshan Malik said the book has been dedicated to President of Turkey, Tayyab Erdogan as

his premiership made Turkey a powerhouse of prosperity in all directions be it political, economic or social. It covers various topics like Pak-Turkey Fraternal and Everlasting Friendship, the Recompensed Turkish and 70 years of Pakistan, Pak-Turkey Joint Civilization, Mustafa Kamal Ataturk and Allama

Iqbal, significance of Pakistani passport in Turkey, six Assets of Pakistan in international Cultural Heritage.